Hveem Promoted to Head of Business Affairs at Hulu

Hulu said that Brittany Hveem has been promoted to head of business affairs.

Hveem, who had been business affairs director, continues to report to Chadwick Ho, senior VP and general counsel. Hulu's previous business affairs director, Philip Matthys left in December.

As head of business affairs, Hveem will take the lead on development and production deals for Hulu Originals and manage business affairs strategy, policy and procedures.

Before joining Hulu in 2016, Hveem was VP of business affairs for Warner Horizon Television and counsel at ABC Studios.