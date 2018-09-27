Hunt Named Senior VP, Global Marketing at SpotX

Video advertising and monetization platform SpotX said it appointed Kevin Hunt as senior VP, global marketing.

Hunt has been with the company’s product management department for seven years, developing digital video advertising products.

“Kevin’s expertise in building, retaining, and empowering high-performance teams at SpotX will serve as ample experience for taking the global marketing strategy to the next level,” said Mike Shehan, co-founder and CEO of SpotX. “Kevin’s deep roots with our product make him uniquely qualified for this new position, and his steadfast focus on aligning Global Marketing with both Product and Sales will definitely play a key role in our ability to help clients with all their video advertising needs.”

Hunt will take the stage at SpotX’s upcoming Connect event during Advertising Week on October 3rd in New York where he’ll address the gap being bridged between digital video and linear TV.

“SpotX has led the ad tech industry with best-in-class technology and services for the global media industry. I’m also proud of the trust we’ve built in our customer service. We have amazing stories to tell about how we’re transforming the intersection of TV and digital video,” said Kevin Hunt, senior vice president, global marketing at SpotX. “I’m thrilled to join such a talented team and look forward to continuing to evolve how SpotX shows up in the world.”