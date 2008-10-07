Hulu Streaming Debates Live

Hulu, the video site joint venture between NBC Universal and News Corp., plans to stream the remaining two presidential debates live.

Appropriately, given its ownership, the stream from the first debate will come from NBC News, while the second and final debate will be programmed from the Fox News feed.

Hulu is also launching a new vertical, Hulu Election ’08, which will bring together speeches and sound bites form the campaign trail, news and commentary from its network partners (including clips from NBC’s Today Show and Fox News’ America’s Election HQ, among others) and comedy clips from shows such as The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and The Tonight Show, as well as all of Saturday Night Live’s viral Sarah Palin sketches.

Tuesday’s debate is being held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee at 9 p.m, with the final debate scheduled for October 15 at Hofstra University in Long Island, New York.

As was the case in the previous debates, Hulu will make them available for on-demand viewing after they air on the networks.

