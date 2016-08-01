Hulu Scores Exclusive Off-Network Streaming Rights to ‘Homeland’

Hulu and Twentieth Century Fox reached an agreement Monday that gives Hulu exclusive off-network streaming rights to Showtime’s Homeland.

Seasons one through four of Homeland—starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin—are now available on Hulu.

“On the heels of another critically acclaimed season and multiple Emmy® nominations, Homelandis the perfect addition to Hulu’s growing library of premium exclusive programming,” said Craig Erwich, senior VP and head of content, Hulu. “This series has drawn in audiences for years on Showtime and we cannot wait to give even more viewers the chance to watch and discover it on Hulu.”

The series will go into production for its sixth season this summer in New York and will return in 2017 on Showtime.