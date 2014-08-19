Hulu Renews ‘The Awesomes’

Hulu has renewed Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker’s original animated series The Awesomes for a third season, the company announced Tuesday. The new season is scheduled to premiere in 2015.

Like fellow digital services Netflix and Amazon, Hulu does not release viewership numbers for its series. But Beatrice Springborn, Hulu’s head of originals, said, “With a growing fan base from season to season and a cast featuring some of the funniest people on television, it was a natural decision for us to renew the show for a third season.”

Springborn joined Hulu in June as part of a shakeup in the company’s original programming department. In April, former originals chief Charlotte Koh departed two days after Craig Erwich joined the company as head of content, a new position with oversight of the originals department.

The Awesomes was among the properties developed under Koh at Hulu, and the first to receive a renewal under Erwich and Springborn. Two weeks ago, Hulu premiered the second season of another comedy developed under Koh, Quick Draw. Speaking to B&C the week of the premiere, the show’s co-creator John Lehr said of the executive transition, “A new regime can come in and they’ve got their own thing and their own people. That has not been the case for us. It has felt very organic, which kind of surprised us.”

Meyers and Shoemaker executive produce The Awesomes with Broadway Video’s Andrew Singer and Bento Box Entertainment.