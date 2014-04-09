Originals Chief Charlotte Koh Departs Hulu

Charlotte Koh has left Hulu, where she had been head of original series development since 2011. Her departure comes just two days after Craig Erwich formally assumed his role as head of content at the company.

Koh, a former senior VP of business development at Marvel Studios and executive at Fox Searchlight, had overseen all original series at Hulu. Among the projects she shepherded was Deadbeat, a comedy co-production with Lionsgate that premiered Wednesday.

“We thank Charlotte for her amazing contributions over the past three years, building our Hulu originals business, and we wish her continued success in the future,” a Hulu spokesperson said.

Erwich, former executive VP of Warner Horizon Television, had been announced by Hulu as its new senior VP and head of content March 31, but did not formally begin his new job until Monday. Koh was to report to Erwich under the new structure.

Speaking with B&C editor-in-chief Melissa Grego in March at the Next TV summit in New York, Koh said that her goal was to change the perception of Hulu as “the best of last night’s television.” She added, “We want to talk about shows that are truly innovative, that are ambitious.”