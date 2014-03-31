Erwich Named Hulu's Head of Content

Hulu has tapped Craig Erwich as its new senior VP, head of content, the company announced Monday.

Erwich most recently served as executive VP of Warner Horizon Television, where, for the past seven years, he oversaw development, production and business operations.

“Craig is the perfect guy for the job – he has been developing shows and programming networks for over 20 years,” Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins wrote in announcing the hire on the company blog. “He has impressed me and others who’ve met him with his collaborative approach, humility and tenacity to do what he believes.”

Previous stints for Erwich include Fox Broadcasting Company. He will officially join Hulu April 7.