Hulu Taps Springborn as New Head of Originals

Hulu has tapped Beatrice Springborn as its new head of originals, content chief Craig Erwich said in a blog post on Friday.

Springborn will fill the void left by Charlotte Koh, who departed in April.

“With her diverse background in television entertainment, we are confident Beatrice is the perfect fit for Hulu, and the perfect person to spearhead the growth of our Originals business.” said Erwich.

Most recently, Springborn was the head of television for Storyline Entertainment, where she developed the upcoming MTV series Happyland. She also had previous stints at Caryn Mandabach Productions and Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd’s Valhalla Motion Pictures.