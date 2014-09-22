Hulu Orders J.J. Abrams’ ‘11/22/63’

Hulu has given a straight-to-series order to nine-hour event series 11/22/63, to be produced by J.J. Abrams. The series is a collaboration between Hulu and Warner Bros. Television.

The series, based on a novel by Stephen King, will be the first for Hulu from Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions. Abrams, King, Bridget Carpenter and Bryan Burke will executive produce. Carpenter will write the series.

King’s novel tells the story of a high-school English teacher who travels back in time in an attempt to prevent the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

The series order is the first for Hulu since former Warner Horizon executive VP Craig Erwich was named head of content in April. Since then, Charlotte Koh departed the company as head of originals, and was succeeded by Beatrice Springborn. This summer, Hulu renewed two series developed under Koh, East Los High and The Awesomes.

“J.J. Abrams and Stephen King are two of the most celebrated storytellers of our time, and we are excited to be working with them and Warner Bros. Television to bring this unique take on one of the most seminal historic events of the twentieth century to Hulu,” Erwich said. “11/22/63 already resonated with audiences as a best-selling novel, and we are looking forward to bringing the riveting story to the screen.”