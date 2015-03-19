Hulu Nabs Exclusive Streaming Rights for ‘Empire’

Just as Empire capped its record-breaking first season, Hulu has struck a deal with 20th Century Fox TV for the exclusive SVOD rights to the breakout hit.

Previously, Hulu – which is jointly owned by Disney, NBCUniversal and 21st Century Fox – had the five-most recent episodes of Empire on the free Hulu.com, as it does most broadcast series. The deal struck on Wednesday means that the entire 12-episode season is now available to Hulu Plus subscribers.

Under the multiyear pact, all future episodes of Empire will be available on Hulu Plus one day after broadcast on Fox.

“Empire is truly a television phenomenon. Empire’s story lines and music continue to dominate the popular culture conversation each week,” said Craig Erwich, Hulu’s senior VP, head of content. "Since its premiere, the series has remained one of the top shows on Hulu and we are ecstatic to be the exclusive streaming home to the biggest show of the year.”