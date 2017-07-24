Hulu Hires Kelly Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer

Streaming TV service Hulu said it hired Kelly Campbell as chief marketing officer.

Campbell, previously managing director of global growth marketing for Google Cloud, will be in charge of Hulu’s marketing strategy for its subscription video-on-demand and live TV services.

She will oversee Hulu’s marketing, performance media, content marketing, creative, entertainment publicity and consumer research units and work with the company’s technology, distribution, content and product heads to increase subscribers and elevate awareness.



Jenny Wall, who had been senior VP of marketing at Hulu, left the company in May.

“Kelly is a respected, data-driven marketing expert who has consistently proven her ability to develop effective strategies and build strong, high-performing teams,” said Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins. “With her deep background in performance marketing and in building strong connections between brands and their consumers, she’s going to be an invaluable addition to Hulu as we enter the next chapter of our business.”

Campbell will report directly to Hopkins.

Before joining Google in 2005, she worked in investment banking for JPMorgan Chase and FleetBoston Financial Corp.