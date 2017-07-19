Hulu Adds Nearly 3,000 Episodes of 20th Century Fox Television Series

Hulu is adding nearly 3,000 episodes of series from 20th Century Fox Television to its library, the company said Wednesday.

The expansive deal includes such shows as How I Met Your Mother, M*A*S*H, NYPD Blue, Bones, Glee, Burn Notice and many more.



Previously, Hulu set a deal with 20th Century Fox Television Distribution to add the studio’s animated comedies, including Bob’s Burgers, American Dad!, Futurama and The Cleveland Show. The streaming service, which offers subscribers both advertising-supported and advertising-free tiers, also has available such series as NBC’s This Is Us, ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, Fox’s Empire and The Last Man on Earth, Showtime’s Homeland and more.



20th Century Fox, via the Fox Entertainment Group, was one of the original partners in Hulu, along with NBCUniversal and Disney-ABC. Last year, Time Warner, via Turner Broadcasting, took a 10% stake in the service.

