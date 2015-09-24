Hulu Grabs 'The Goldbergs'

Hulu has acquired exclusive streaming rights to Sony Pictures Television’s The Goldbergs, which currently airs on ABC on Wednesday nights. All past episodes of the show, which just debuted its third season, are available on Hulu starting Thursday.

The Goldbergs joins Hulu’s growing list of programs, including Empire, You’re the Worst, Married, The Mindy Project, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Nashville, Seinfeld and more. Viewers can subscribe to Hulu for $7.99 per month to watch with limited commercials or for $11.99 per month to watch with no commercials.

The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jeff Garlin, as parents to Adam, Barry and Erica. The show is set in the big-hair era of the 1980s, featuring everything that was glorious about that decade, including neon parachute pants and Valley Girl-speak.

The Goldbergs is written and executive produced by Adam F. Goldberg and Doug Robinson, Seth Gordon, Alex Barnow and Marc Firek. Sony Pictures Television produces The Goldbergs, along with Adam Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison.