Hulu Grabs All Six Seasons of Sony Pictures' 'Community'

Hulu has acquired the sixth and final season of Sony Pictures Television’s Community, giving it exclusive streaming rights to all six seasons, the subscription video on demand service said Monday.

Hulu also expanded its deals for Sony’s Underground, Outsiders and Rescue Me. Underground and Outsiders air on Tribune-owned cable network WGN America, while Rescue Me aired on FX from 2004-11.

Earlier this year, Hulu and Sony announced a library deal, adding all episodes of Happy Endings, The Shield, Party Of Five, Dawson’s Creek and Damages to the service, as well as several movies, including Jerry Maguire and Midnight in Paris.

Cult comedy hit Community starred Joel McHale as Jeff Winger, a lawyer who had to return to community college because he’d been faking his credentials for years. The show, created by Dan Harmon, also stars Jim Rash, Paget Brewster, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong and Keith David.

Underground — from executive producers Misha Green, Joe Pokaski and John Legend — premiered last season on WGN with 10 one-hour episodes. Outsiders, in production for season two, is created and written by playwright Peter Mattei, who executive produces with Peter Tolan, Paul Giamatti, Michael Wimer and Dan Carey.

Hulu also has exclusive streaming rights to WGN America’s Manhattan, which aired for two seasons and was produced by Lionsgate TV, Skydance TV and Tribune Studios.