Hulu Gets Exclusive Rights to 'Blindspot,' 'Lucifer'

Hulu has acquired exclusive streaming rights to several Warner Bros.-produced series, including Blindspot and Lucifer, Hulu and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution said Thursday.

“We are honored to announce that, in our first licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Television, we will be bringing two of the year's biggest hits, Blindspot and Lucifer, exclusively to Hulu,” said Craig Erwich, senior VP and head of content at Hulu in a statement.

Other series also included in the deal to stream exclusively on Hulu are Rizzoli & Isles, Smallville and Southland.

All episodes of season one of Blindspot and Lucifer will be available on Hulu following their first seasons on NBC and Fox, respectively.

Five seasons of Rizzoli & Isles, which is wrapping its run on TNT, will be available on Hulu starting in April, with future seasons available after they air on TNT.

Library title The O.C. will debut on Hulu in April with Southland and Smallville to join later this year.

Hulu also is currently streaming Warner Bros.-produced original series 11.22.63 from Bad Robot Productions and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Stephen King, Bridget Carpenter, Kevin Macdonald, Bryan Burk and star James Franco. Library films JFK and Thirteen Days also will be added to Hulu’s library later this year as a result of this new licensing agreement.