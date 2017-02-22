Hulu Flies 'Black Sails' Flag

Streaming service Hulu has acquired Lionsgate’s Black Sails, now in its fourth and final season on premium cable network Starz.

All episodes from the first three seasons are available on the service starting Wednesday, with the fourth season coming later.



Pirate drama Black Sails, shot in South Africa, averaged 3.6 million multiplatform viewers over its run, according to Hulu. The series is a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s TreasureIsland and follows the adventures of Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) and his crew. In the final season, the pirates are at war in the West Indies.



The series also stars Hannah New, Luke Arnold, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Tom Hopper, Ray Stevenson and Luke Roberts. It is created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine. Steinberg and Levine executive produce with Michael Bay. The series also is executive produced by Bay’s Platinum Dunes partners, including Brad Fuller and Andrew Form as well as Chris Symes, Brad Caleb Kane and Dan Shotz.

