Hulu Enters Into Multi-Year Pact With Univision

Univision

and Hulu have agreed to a multi-year deal Wednesday to bring the

Hispanic net's programming to the online video service.

Beginning

later this year, all current season primetime programming, library

content and more will be available to Hulu and Hulu Plus users. Hulu

users will have next-day access to current shows while Hulu Plus

subscribers will also gain access to hundreds of hours of library

content.

"Univision

is committed to making the programs Hispanic Americans love accessible

anytime and anywhere. The demand for Univision's content is tremendous

and this will be the first time our most popular programming will be

available on the Internet," said Tonia O'Connor, president, distribution

sales & marketing, Univision Communications Inc. "We are pleased to

enter into this landmark agreement with a partner that shares our

passion for super-serving all TV fans with their favorite shows in a

rich and user-friendly environment."

Andy

Forssell, senior VP, content acquisition, Hulu, added: "Since the

launch of Hulu, we've been focused on delivering the world's premium

content to our users, while building a service that creates value for

both advertisers and the content community. This partnership with

Univision is a great example of that on all counts."