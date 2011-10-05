Hulu Enters Into Multi-Year Pact With Univision
Univision
and Hulu have agreed to a multi-year deal Wednesday to bring the
Hispanic net's programming to the online video service.
Beginning
later this year, all current season primetime programming, library
content and more will be available to Hulu and Hulu Plus users. Hulu
users will have next-day access to current shows while Hulu Plus
subscribers will also gain access to hundreds of hours of library
content.
"Univision
is committed to making the programs Hispanic Americans love accessible
anytime and anywhere. The demand for Univision's content is tremendous
and this will be the first time our most popular programming will be
available on the Internet," said Tonia O'Connor, president, distribution
sales & marketing, Univision Communications Inc. "We are pleased to
enter into this landmark agreement with a partner that shares our
passion for super-serving all TV fans with their favorite shows in a
rich and user-friendly environment."
Andy
Forssell, senior VP, content acquisition, Hulu, added: "Since the
launch of Hulu, we've been focused on delivering the world's premium
content to our users, while building a service that creates value for
both advertisers and the content community. This partnership with
Univision is a great example of that on all counts."
