Hulu Docuseries ‘City of Angels|City of Death’ Looks at L.A. Serial Killers of Yore

Hulu premieres docuseries City of Angels|City of Death, about serial killers in Los Angeles in the ‘70s and ‘80s, Wednesday, November 24. There are six hour-long episodes and the project comes from the producers of ABC’s 20/20.

“Throughout the 1970s and ‘80s, more than 20 serial killers stalked the streets of Los Angeles simultaneously and within miles of each other, murdering and terrorizing citizens — until the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division banded together and tracked down the killers,” said ABC News.

The first episode, called Heart of Darkness, looks at the Hillside Strangler in the Hollywood Hills and the Skid Row Stabber downtown. Other murderers in the series include the Freeway Killer, the Sunset Strip Killer and the Dating Game Killer.

“City of Angels|City of Death depicts the chilling details of the gruesome crimes through dramatic recreations and the first-hand accounts of law enforcement as they masterfully juggled multiple serial killer investigations before the introduction of DNA technology and under the pressure of unprecedented media attention,” according to ABC News. “The detectives’ discoveries changed the way authorities catch killers, revolutionizing modern methods.”

Those interviewed in the series include several retired LAPD detectives, survivors, forensic experts and eyewitnesses.

City of Angels|City of Death is produced by ABC News Studios and Highway 41 Productions. For ABC News Studios, David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Colleen Halpin is executive producer. For Highway 41 Productions, Star Price is executive producer and director.

The Walt Disney Company owns Hulu and ABC News.