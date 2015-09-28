Hulu Adds ‘Last Man on Earth’

In its latest acquisition, Hulu has secured the subscription video on demand (SVOD) rights to Will Forte’s Last Man on Earth from Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.

“Hulu subscribers have been huge fans of The Last Man On Earth since its premiere,” said Craig Erwich, senior VP, head of content, Hulu, in a statement. “Now, we want to give them the gift to watch all episodes of this creative, fun series.”

The series just premiered its second season on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 9:30 p.m. ET. The series’ first season is available on Hulu and new episodes will be made available the day after they air.

Last week, Hulu said it had acquired exclusive streaming rights to The Goldbergs, which is part of ABC's Wednesday comedy block. Both shows join a growing programming library that also includes Empire, Brooklyn Nine-Nine,The Mindy Project, Nashville and more.

The Last Man On Earth is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series is created and written by Will Forte, and executive produced by Forte, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Seth Cohen.

A subscription to Hulu is available for $7.99 per month to watch with limited commercials or for $11.99 per month to watch commercial-free.