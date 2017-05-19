Hulu Acquires SVOD Rights To ‘Fresh Off the Boat’

Hulu has made a deal to acquire exclusive subscription streaming video-on-demand rights for ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat with Twentieth Century Fox Television, which produces the sitcom.

Both ABC parent The Walt Disney Co. and Twentieth’s parent 21st Century Fox, are part owners of Hulu.

All three seasons of Fresh Off the Boat, including season 3, which just concluded, are now available on Hulu.



“With its funny and poignant storytelling, Fresh Off the Boat is a perfect addition to our growing offering of the biggest comedies on TV today,” said Lisa Holme, Hulu’s head of content acquisition. “We are thrilled to be the streaming home to the complete series, as well as even more series from Fox.”

The deal also gives Hulu the rights to Twentieth Century Fox series The Exorcist, which airs on Fox and NBC’s The Carmichael Show.

“We are extremely excited that Fresh Off the Boat will now be available to Hulu’s subscribers,” said Evan Scheffel, executive VP, the Americas, 20th Century Fox TV Distribution. “We’ve always believed this show’s unique and comical point of view on American life was deserving of as wide an audience as possible. We are happy that Hulu subscribers will be able to watch this fun, funny, family friendly show from its inception.”



Fresh Off the Boat is the first primetime network sitcom in more than 20 years to feature an all-Asian American cast, with stars Randall Park, Constance Wu, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler and Ian Chen.

Production on its fourth season will commence later this summer.