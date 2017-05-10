Joel Stillerman Joins Hulu as Chief Content Officer

Programming veteran Joel Stillerman is joining Hulu as chief content officer. He comes from AMC Networks, where he is president, original programming and development for AMC and SundanceTV.

In the newly created position, Stillerman will be responsible for “evolving and driving the overall content strategy for the company, and will oversee Hulu’s content acquisitions, originals development and content partner management teams,” said Hulu. Stillerman will join Hulu’s senior management team this summer and will report directly to Hopkins.

“This year is a transformative year for Hulu—not just in our products, but also our investment in acquired and original content,” said Hopkins. “Over the past several years, we’ve grown our audience and our content offering exponentially, and now is the right time to add Joel’s creative and strategic leadership to the team and drive the next phase of Hulu’s content business.”

Craig Erwich will maintain his role as Hulu’s senior VP and head of content and increase his focus on the company’s original programming.

Stillerman joined AMC from Yolo Films, an independent film and television production company, which he founded in 2003. At Yolo, Stillerman produced content for networks such as HBO, MTV and VH1. Prior to Yolo Films, Stillerman was the top content executive at Walden Media.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with Joel Stillerman for the last near-decade," said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, Sundance TV and AMC Studios. "In addition to being an extremely talented programming executive, he's a truly good person, friend and valued colleague. Joel has played a major role in the transformation of AMC from a movie channel into an established leader in original programming. We wish him nothing but the best in his move to the West Coast.”

