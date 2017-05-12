ABC Renews ‘Fresh Off the Boat’, ‘Speechless’

ABC has renewed comedies Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless. Fresh Off the Boat will return for season four, while Speechless has earned a second season.

Fresh Off the Boat airs on Tuesdays and Speechless runs on Wednesdays.

ABC holds its upfront presentation May 16.

Starring Hudson Yang, Fresh Off the Boat is executive produced and written by Nahnatchka Khan and executive produced by Jake Kasdan for Twentieth Century Fox Television.

Starring Minnie Driver, Speechless is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and ABC Studios. Speechless’ executive producers are Scott Silveri, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.