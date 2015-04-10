Hulu Acquires ‘The Last Ship’ SVOD Rights

Hulu has acquired the subscription video on demand rights to TNT’s thriller The Last Ship, the OTT service announced Friday.

As part of the deal, Hulu will stream all episodes from the series’ freshman season as well as episodes from new seasons ahead of their subsequent season premieres, according to company officials.

The series, from executive producer Michael Bay, finished its freshman campaign as the most watched new cable series in 2014.

For story go to Multichannel.com.