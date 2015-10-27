Hulu Acquires 'The Enfield Haunting' Just in Time for Halloween

Hulu has picked up Entertainment One’s The Enfield Haunting to debut on the streaming service Tuesday. The Enfield Haunting is a three-part miniseries produced by the U.K.’s Eleven and starring Timothy Spall, Matthew Macfadyen and Juliet Stevenson.

The story is adapted from Guy Lyon Playfair’s book, This House is Haunted, and dramatizes real events that took place in an ordinary house in Enfield, London in fall 1977. Sky Living in the U.K. originally commissioned the series which launched in May to strong ratings, becoming the channel's best-rated show.

eOne also recently licensed the series to A&E in the U.S. and Shomi in Canada.

Written by Joshua St. Johnston and directed by Kristoffer Nyholm, the miniseries was produced by Eleven and executive produced by Adrian Sturges, Jamie Campbell and Joel Wilson. Sky’s Cameron Roach also served as executive producer. The deal was brokered by eOne’s Joey Sabella, director of U.S. and Latin American sales.