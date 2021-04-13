Hugh Laurie To Adapt Agatha Christie's 'Why Didn't They Ask Evans?'

BBC Studios streaming service BritBox said that it will be commissioning Hugh Laurie's adaptation of Agatha Christie's mystery Why Didn't They Ask Evans? The three part series will make its streaming debut in 2022, a date has not been set. Laurie will executive produce and direct.

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? follows Bobby Jones and Lady Frances 'Frankie' Derwent as they discover the body of a dying man whose last words are “Why didn’t they ask Evans?”. The two embark on a journey to solve the murder and find the mystery woman in the photo of the man's wallet.

“I loved this book as a nipper and still do," said Laurie. "The hairs on the back of my neck haven’t properly settled down from the first time I grasped the beauty of the essential mystery. Since then, I have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the characters, and feel immensely honored to have been given the chance to retell their story in this form. I will wear a tie on set, and give it everything I have.”

Produced by Agatha Christie Limited and Mammoth Screen, whose other collaborations include The ABC Murders with John Malkovich, And Then There Were None and Pale Horse.

Casting will be announced at a later date. Endeavor Content brokered the commission and will handle International sales outside of the UK, Ireland and the Americas.

