Lucy Boynton and Will Poulter To Star in Hugh Laurie's 'Why Didn't They Ask Evans?'

BritBox, BBC Studios’ streaming service, has announced the cast of Hugh Laurie's adaptation of the Agatha Christie mystery novel, Why Didn't They Ask Evans?.

The three part series was given the greenlight earlier this year with Laurie directing and producing.

Will Poulter will star as Bobby Jones and Lucy Boynton will play Lady Frances "Frankie" Derwent. The two play young detectives who discover a man just before he dies who mutters the words of the title. They set out to find his killer.

Also in the cast are Maeve Dermody, Conleth Hill, Daniel Ings, Jonathan Jules, Miles Jupp, Amy Nuttall, Alistair Petrie, Paul Whitehouse, Morwenna Banks, Joshua James and Hugh Laurie as Dr. James Nicholson.

“I’m deeply honoured to have been given the opportunity to co-lead this project with Lucy and the chance to bring Agatha Christie’s thrilling story to life under Hugh’s direction,” said Poulter.

“I’m so thrilled to be working with Hugh and Will, and on this story from one of my favourite authors. I can’t wait to get started,” said Boynton.

The limited series is executive produced by Emily Powers, Gina Cronk, and Jonathan Karas for BritBox North America, and produced by Claire Jones for Mammoth Screen, alongside executive producers Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler, and James Prichard for Agatha Christie Limited.

