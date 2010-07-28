'Huckabee' Shows Signs of Life

On its

second day out, Twentieth's test of The

Huckabee Show gained 50%, averaging a 0.9 rating/3 share in households,

according to Nielsen Media Research, among the seven markets in which it aired.

That's up from its premiere, down 44% from its lead-in, and even with its

year-ago time period average.

Huckabee, starring

the affable former Arkansas governor, Republican presidential candidate and Fox

News contributor Mike Huckabee, also had a good story to tell in the key adult

demographics, improving among women 18-49 in New York by 50%, in Boston by

200%, in Atlanta by 150%, in Detroit by 300%, in Tampa by 50% and in Minneapolis

by 75%.

Among

women 25-54, the show was even in New York and Atlanta, jumped 400% in Boston,

gained 167% in Detroit, and improved 50% in Tampa and 75% in Minneapolis.

Huckabee may have

gotten an assist from its lead-ins, which more than doubled from Monday,

helping more viewers find the show.

On WNYW

New York at noon, the show averaged a 0.7/2, more than doubling its opening

rating of 0.3/1. That's still down 46% from its lead-in (1.3/4), but up 40%

from what reruns of Twentieth's The

Morning Showwith Mike and Juliet

were dong in the time period last July.

On KDFW

Dallas at 1 p.m., Huckabee did a 0.5/1, down 38% from its lead-in and off 50%

from reruns of Warner Bros.' Tyra Banks

last summer.

On WFXT

Boston at 10 a.m., the rating quadrupled, hitting a 0.4/2. That's still down

50% from its lead-in and down 20% from repeats of NBCU's Martha that aired last July, but far better than the 0.1/0 the show

opened with in Beantown.

WAGA

Atlanta continues to be the show's best market, hitting a 2.1/6 at 1 p.m., up

24% from Monday's 1.7/4. That's down 5% from its lead-in (which doubled in

rating from Monday to Tuesday), but up 24% compared to last year, when the

station was airing Tyra repeats.

On WJBK

Detroit at noon, Huckabee averaged a

1.4/4, up 40% from Monday. That's still down 44% from its lead-in, but only off

7% from originals of Debmar-Mercury's Wendy

Williams last summer.

On WTVT

Tampa at 11 a.m., the show did a 0.7/2, holding even with Monday. That's down

73% from its lead-in, and down 22% from repeats of The Morning Show last July.

On KMSP

Minneapolis at 10 a.m., Huckabee turned

in a 1.5/6, up 50% from Monday. That's down 40% from its lead-in, but up 88%

from repeats of Warner Bros.' now-cancelled Bonnie

Hunt.