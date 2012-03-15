The Hub Slates 'Sabrina,' 'Mork & Mindy,' 'Facts of Life' for April 2 Debut
The Hub has announced recent acquisitions Mork & Mindy, The Facts of Life and Sabrina
the Teenage Witch will join its programming lineup beginning April 2.
The half-hour series will air back-to-back Mondays through Thursdays,
beginning with Sabrina at 9 p.m., The Facts of Life at 9:30 p.m. and Mork & Mindy at 10 p.m.
Both Sabrina,
starring Melissa Joan Hart as a high school witch,and Mork & Mindy,
starring Robin Williams as an alien,are
distributed by CBS Television Distribution. The
Facts of Life is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.
