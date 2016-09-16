How to Watch the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards

TV's biggest night is around the corner and B&C has all the details.

The 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Coverage begins on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT -- featuring the longest red carpet in Emmys history -- with the ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Fans can also tune into E! for pre-show coverage at 7 p.m. ET. Entertainment Weekly and People will also live stream from the red carpet at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, which viewers can watch from the EW/People app, EW.com, People.com, InStyle.com, Essence.com and Time.com.

The kudosfest is up against stiff Sunday Night Football competition, which will see the Green Bay Packers at the Minnesota Vikings. CBS is also challenging ABC with the first part of its four-hour special on the murder of JonBenét Ramsey.

