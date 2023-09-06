‘How I Met Your Father’ Finished at Hulu

Hulu comedy How I Met Your Father has been canceled. The series, a spinoff of CBS’s long-running hit How I Met Your Mother, lasted for two seasons.

The show features a mother telling her son the story of how she met his dad.

Hilary Duff is in the cast with Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran. Kim Cattrall is a recurring star.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger wrote the show. Executive producers are Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman and Adam Londy.

Reviews of How I Met Your Father were mostly unkind. The Hollywood Reporter said, “If old episodes of HIMYM feel like comfort food in 2022, HIMYF feels less like an updated recipe than the prepackaged Trader Joe’s version. It’s good enough to pass in a pinch, but not quite good enough to surpass the real deal.”

Variety said, “How I Met Your Father is just a bizarre exercise in recycling nostalgia for modern times without finding a way to be modern at all.”

Bays and Thomas created the original series, which had Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris in the cast. That ran for nine seasons, starting in 2005.

Duff was on Lizzie McGuire, which began on Disney Channel in 2001, as well as Younger, which was on TV Land. She is a producer on How I Met Your Father.