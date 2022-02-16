‘How I Met Your Father’ Gets Renewed at Hulu

Hulu has renewed How I Met Your Father for a second season. Season two will have 20 episodes. Season one began January 18.

Hilary Duff stars in the comedy, a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother, where a mother tells her son the story of how she met his dad. In 2022, Sophie and her friends are figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran are also in the cast.

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers are Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman and Adam Londy. Duff is a producer.

How I Met Your Father is a production of 20th Television. ■