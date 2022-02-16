‘How I Met Your Father’ Gets Renewed at Hulu
By Michael Malone published
Twenty episodes on the way for Hilary Duff comedy
Hulu has renewed How I Met Your Father for a second season. Season two will have 20 episodes. Season one began January 18.
Hilary Duff stars in the comedy, a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother, where a mother tells her son the story of how she met his dad. In 2022, Sophie and her friends are figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.
Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran are also in the cast.
How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers are Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman and Adam Londy. Duff is a producer.
How I Met Your Father is a production of 20th Television. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
