How CBS News Will Cover Election Day

CBS News has detailed its plans for Election Day coverage. With the title America Decides: Campaign ‘23, coverage goes 8-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 7 on CBS News Streaming Network, the CBS News app, CBSNews.com and Paramount Plus.

Norah O’Donnell, CBS Evening News anchor, leads the coverage. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe and national correspondent Adriana Diaz are also involved.

Reporters will be on the ground in states “that have the potential to impact national politics,” CBS News said. CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan reports from Ohio as voters decide whether to enshrine abortion access in the state’s constitution. CBS News campaign reporter Taurean Small reports from Kentucky as Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear seeks a second term in the red state. The CBS News team covers election results in Virginia and how they may impact Republican Gov. Glen Youngkin’s prospects for 2024 and beyond.

CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto will guide viewers through election night estimates and results. CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne and CBS News Republican consultant Terry Sullivan provide analysis.

A day later, CBS and the other networks will cover the Republican primary debate in Miami. NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker moderate the debate, which begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Before the debate, CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett anchors an hour-long edition of America Decides on CBS News Streaming Network at 5 p.m. ET and a live program after the debate at 10 p.m.