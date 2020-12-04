Diaz, Duncan Named Anchors of ‘CBS Weekend News’

CBS News correspondents Adriana Diaz and Jericka Duncan have been named anchors of CBS Weekend News. Diaz will anchor Saturdays from Chicago and Duncan will anchor Sundays from New York.

“Jericka Duncan and Adriana Diaz are outstanding journalists with extensive reporting experience,” said Susan Zirinsky, CBS News president and senior executive producer. “Adriana’s reporting has spanned China, North Korea and Latin America to today’s coverage of COVID-19’s devastating impact on the nation. Jericka has distinguished herself in reporting the toughest, highest-profile stories that have hit the courts and gripped the country, including the trials of Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby and Breonna Taylor.”

Duncan starts on CBS Weekend News Dec. 6 and Diaz begins Dec. 12 from CBS News’ bureau at WBBM Chicago. Both anchors will assume their permanent timeslots in January.

“In this 24/7 news cycle, we are thrilled to have such strong journalists leading the CBS Weekend News,” said Kim Godwin, CBS News’ executive VP of news. “Duncan and Diaz will continue to enhance CBS News’ coverage of the most important stories of our time.”

Duncan is a national correspondent for CBS This Morning and the network. She joined CBS News in 2013.

Diaz is a national correspondent based in Chicago. She joined CBS News in 2012.

CBS News has used a rotating team of anchors since the CBS Broadcast Center closed due to COVID in March, including talent from owned stations and affiliates.