'House,' 'White Collar' JoinMyNetworkTV's Primetime Lineup
Fox's recently-wrapped House
and USA's White Collar will join the
MyNetworkTV primetime lineup, the network said on Monday in announcing its
schedule for the 2012-13 season.
House -- which ended its eight-year run
on Fox last month -- will air a two-hour block on Tuesdays from 8-10 p.m. White Collar will do
likewise on Thursdays. Numb3rs has also been added to the schedule to
air on Wednesdays.
Law & Order:SVU and Monk will return to air
their two-hour blocks on Mondays and Fridays, respectively.
Below is the 2012-13 schedule.
Monday
8-9 p.m. -- Law &
Order: SVU
9-10 p.m. -- Law & Order: SVU
Tuesday
8-9 p.m. - House
9-10 p.m. - House
Wednesday
8-9 p.m. -- Numb3rs
9-10 p.m. - Numb3rs
Thursday
8-9 p.m. -- White
Collar
9-10 p.m. -- White Collar
Friday
8-9 p.m. - Monk
9-10 p.m. -- Monk
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.