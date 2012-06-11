Trending

'House,' 'White Collar' JoinMyNetworkTV's Primetime Lineup

Fox's recently-wrapped House
and USA's White Collar will join the
MyNetworkTV primetime lineup, the network said on Monday in announcing its
schedule for the 2012-13 season.

House -- which ended its eight-year run
on Fox last month -- will air a two-hour block on Tuesdays from 8-10 p.m. White Collar will do
likewise on Thursdays. Numb3rs has also been added to the schedule to
air on Wednesdays.

Law & Order:SVU and Monk will return to air
their two-hour blocks on Mondays and Fridays, respectively.

Below is the 2012-13 schedule.

Monday

8-9 p.m. -- Law &
Order: SVU

9-10 p.m. -- Law & Order: SVU

Tuesday

8-9 p.m. - House

9-10 p.m. - House

Wednesday

8-9 p.m. -- Numb3rs

9-10 p.m. - Numb3rs

Thursday

8-9 p.m. -- White
Collar

9-10 p.m. -- White Collar

Friday

8-9 p.m. - Monk

9-10 p.m. -- Monk