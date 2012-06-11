'House,' 'White Collar' JoinMyNetworkTV's Primetime Lineup

Fox's recently-wrapped House

and USA's White Collar will join the

MyNetworkTV primetime lineup, the network said on Monday in announcing its

schedule for the 2012-13 season.



House -- which ended its eight-year run

on Fox last month -- will air a two-hour block on Tuesdays from 8-10 p.m. White Collar will do

likewise on Thursdays. Numb3rs has also been added to the schedule to

air on Wednesdays.



Law & Order:SVU and Monk will return to air

their two-hour blocks on Mondays and Fridays, respectively.



Below is the 2012-13 schedule.



Monday





8-9 p.m. -- Law &

Order: SVU



9-10 p.m. -- Law & Order: SVU



Tuesday





8-9 p.m. - House



9-10 p.m. - House



Wednesday





8-9 p.m. -- Numb3rs



9-10 p.m. - Numb3rs



Thursday





8-9 p.m. -- White

Collar



9-10 p.m. -- White Collar



Friday





8-9 p.m. - Monk



9-10 p.m. -- Monk

