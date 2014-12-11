'Hot Bench' Renewed for Season Two

As expected, CBS Television Distribution’s top-rated rookie, Hot Bench, has been renewed for season two and will move to CBS-owned stations in top markets, CTD said Thursday.

After Sony Pictures Television’s Queen Latifah ends its run, the panel court show will move to CBS-owned stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Boston, Miami and Denver on March 30, 2015.

Hot Bench was created by Judge Judy Sheindlin and stars Patricia DiMango, Tanya Acker and Larry Bakman. It’s the top-rated new first-run show of this season, averaging a 1.7 live plus same day household rating in the just-concluded November sweep. 'Hot Bench' is a term used to describe a court where the judge or judges frequently interrupt lawyers’ presentations with questions, often leading to lively exchanges.

“I’m gratified that viewers have embraced Hot Bench,” said Sheindlin in a statement. “I came up with the idea on a trip to Ireland last year with my husband and we observed a three-judge bench and found the process fascinating. I’m glad the viewers agree!”

Hot Bench is executive produced by Randy Douthit, who also executive produces and directs of Judge Judy, and Maureen FitzPatrick. The half-hour strip is produced by CBS Television Distribution and Sheindlin’s Queen Bee Productions. It is distributed by CBS Television Distribution.