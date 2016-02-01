'Hollywood Today Live' Will Return for Season 2 on Media General, Fox TV Stations

Related: Media General, Fox TV Stations to Debut 'Hollywood Today Live' Nationwide Sept. 14

Hollywood Today Live, the one-hour daytime entertainment news and variety show, is returning for a second season on Media General and Fox Television Stations nationwide.

Additionally NYPD Blue alum Garcelle Beauvais recently joined as a cohost with Ross Mathews, Kristen Brockman, Tanner Thomason and red carpet correspondent Amanda Salas.

“Hollywood Today Live is having a successful first season and we are thrilled to partner with Fox Television Stations to continue delivering this unique and engaging show to more than 50 million viewers coast-to-coast,” said Tony Optican, head of programming for Media General. “The show continues to evolve including the recent addition of Garcelle joining our on-air team. Not only does she have great chemistry, but she brings a unique perspective to the show as a single working mom with two young children.”

The program, which delivers movie and TV news, celebrity interviews and lifestyle segments while engaging viewers on social media, airs on 12 Fox TV stations and 33 Media General markets. It premiered in September.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Media General on Hollywood Today Live,” said Stephen Brown, executive VP, programming and development, Fox Television Stations. “The show is energetic and relevant, and fits well with our lineup.”