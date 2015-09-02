Media General, Fox TV Stations to Debut 'Hollywood Today Live' Nationwide Sept. 14

Media General and Fox Television Stations are debuting entertainment news and talk variety show Hollywood Today Live on Monday, Sept. 14 in major markets nationwide.

The hourlong daily show, which takes advantage of social media while providing entertainment and pop culture news, celebrity interviews and red carpet premieres, will air in 12 of Fox Television Stations’ markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, and 33 Media General markets, including San Francisco, Tampa and Indianapolis.

“Hollywood Today Live is not your typical entertainment news show,” said Tony Optican, Media General’s head of programming. “We’ve given it a fresh spin as part of our larger focus on creating original content that is unique and engaging. There has been a lot of buzz about the show, particularly from Millennials, and we can’t wait to make our national debut.”

Originally a web series, Hollywood Today Live has interviewed more than 300 celebrities since its start. It will tape live weekdays from 9-10 a.m. PT from BiteSizeTV, Media General’s production streel-level studio overlooking the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which allows fans to watch and engage with the show. Hollywood Today Live is hosted by AJ Gibson, Kristen Brockman, Porscha Coleman, Tanner Thomason and Amanda Salas.

“We are always looking for fresh programming that skews to a younger syndicated audience,” said Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming for Fox Television Station Group. “After a successful summer run last year, we think we’ve found that in Hollywood Today Live.”