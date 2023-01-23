Holly Gauntt, KMGH Denver News Director, Sets Retirement
Local news standout wraps up four decades in TV
Holly Gauntt, the news director at KMGH Denver, has set her retirement for April 28. She’s been the newsroom chief at KMGH, known as Denver7, for five and a half years, and has also worked at KUSA (starting in 1983), KCNC Denver and KDVR-KWGN Denver.
Gaunt has also worked at WVUE New Orleans, KOCO Oklahoma City, WBAL Baltimore, WTTG Washington, D.C., WTXF Philadelphia and KOMO Seattle. She was also VP of news at Fisher Communications.
“I’m so incredibly proud of the good we’ve done through our journalism and just as importantly through our community projects,” Gauntt said on the Denver7 website. (opens in new tab)“We’ve used every penny of Denver7 Gives donations to change the lives of people victimized by disasters, scams and misfortune.”
A Scripps Media station, KMGH won a B+C Station Award in 2021 for its early evening newscast.
Gauntt will retire to South Carolina with her wife, Glinda. No successor has been announced. ■
