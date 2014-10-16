Gauntt Named KDVR-KWGN Denver VP News, Digital Content

Holly Gauntt, KOMO Seattle news director, has been named VP of news and digital content at Tribune's KDVR-KWGN Denver. A graduate of the University of Colorado, she began her broadcast journalism career in Denver. Gauntt starts in early December and replaces Ed Kosowski, who left the station in August.

"Holly is passionate in her respect and appreciation for local television news and the professionals who report it," said Peter Maroney, KDVR-KWGN president and general manager. "She is also a passionate fan of her hometown Denver Broncos, so it's a bonus that we get her out of Seahawks country and back home where she belongs."

Sinclair had acquired KOMO in its Fisher acquisition.

During her 28-year journalism career, Gauntt has been news director at WTXF Philadelphia and assistant news director at WTTG Washington. She has served on boards for the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), RTDNA and the ABC News Affiliate Advisory Board.