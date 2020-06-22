Hogar De HGTV Set to Launch on Cox, Charter

Discovery said it was launching Hogar de HGTV, a new network featuring Spanish language content from HGTV and Food Network.

The channel will debut on June 30 carried by Cox Communications’ Contour customers. Subscribers to Charter Communications’ Spectrum will get the new channel by Aug. 1.

Launch advertisers finclude Walmart, Mondelez, Sprint, Boost, Little Caesars, Daisy and Burlington.

Related: New Discovery-Sky Deal Includes Direct-to-Consumer

“Discovery is already well-regarded as the leader in real-life entertainment, reflected in the success of Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia – which together own nearly a quarter of the total share for all Hispanic cable primetime viewing,” said Fernando Medin, president and general manager, Discovery Latin America and U.S. Hispanic.

'Primos a la obra' is coming to Hogar de HGTV (Image credit: Discovery)

“Discovery U.S. Hispanic is dedicated to making a genuine connection to our audience with programming that resonates with their lives, interests and aspirations—and that also best serves the vital, growing U.S. Hispanic marketplace,” Medin said.

Hogar de HGTV will have original productions, such as Mientras no estabas, Destino con Sabor and Chef a Domicilio, a new series produced entirely from participants’ homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Other programs spring from current HGTV and Food Networks shows, such as En la cocina (The Kitchen), Chopped: Eliminado (Chopped), Cocinando con Ina Garten (Barefoot Contessa), Primos a la obra (Cousins Undercover), Delicias en la playa con Katie Lee (Beach Bites with Katie Lee) and Giada en Italia (Giada in Italy).

Medin also expects the new channel to be popular with media buyers and sponsors.

“Our goal is to offer the advertising marketplace the same premium experience that they have been accustomed to on Food Network and HGTV,” said Medin. “The Hogar de HGTV environment will feature a highly-coveted Hispanic viewer in a non-clutter environment with approximately five minutes less advertising time, per hour, than our competitors,” he said.