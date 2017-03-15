Hilton Gets Weekend Talk Show On Fox News

Fox News Channel said it will launch a new political talk show hosted by network contributor Steve Hilton in May.

The Next Revolution With Steve Hilton will focus on the populist movement and its impact on America and the world. It will be a part of Fox News' Sunday lineup, appearing weekly at 9 p.m. ET

Hilton joined Fox News Channel as a contributor in 2016. A native of Britain, he was involved in Conserviative Party politics before moving to the U.S., where he founded Crowdpac.com, a Silicon Valley startup that helps fund people running for office.



Also: Fox Plans ‘First 100 Days’ Town Hall in North Carolina

"Steve's unique expertise and background has been an asset to our programming and we are excited to welcome his fresh global perspective to our weekend lineup," said Suzanne Scott, executive VP of programming at Fox News Channel.

The Next Revolution will originate from Fox News' studios in Los Angeles.

"I'm incredibly excited about this opportunity to expand my role at Fox News Channel and am so looking forward to offering our viewers a fresh outlook on the big issues and ideas in politics, government and technology that will be shaping the future, here in America and around the world," Hilton said.