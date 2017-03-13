Fox Plans ‘First 100 Days’ Town Hall in North Carolina

Fox News Channel plans to air a live town hall meeting during its the First 100 Days program that will look at President Donald Trump's performance in office to date.

The town hall will be held March 22 in Southern Pine, N.C., and moderated by Martha MacCallum, who anchors The First 100 Days at 7 p.m. weeknights.

Fox News says North Carolina voters will discuss the president’s policies on health care, tax reform, national security and immigration.



Related: No Post-Election Hangover at Fox News

Also appearing on the program are Fox News contributor and former Trump deputy campaign manager David Bossie and former Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook.