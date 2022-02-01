‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Gets Two More Seasons on Fox

Fox has ordered two more seasons of competition series Hell’s Kitchen, bringing the season total to 22. Gordon Ramsay hosts.

“Hell’s Kitchen is a flagship series for us, and has been a fan-favorite since it first premiered,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment & specials, Fox Entertainment. “In fact, it’s the show that first brought Gordon Ramsay to Fox, essentially serving as the launchpad for our long-standing relationship with him. We’d like to thank Gordon, our producing partners ITV and A. Smith & Co. and the entire crew of this seminal series. We couldn’t be happier to have all of these cooks in the kitchen for its 21st and 22nd seasons.”

The show sees aspiring chefs put through an intense culinary academy to prove they have the endurance and skill to compete in the kitchen. One ultimately wins, getting, among other things, bragging rights and a chef position at a Ramsay restaurant.

Hell’s Kitchen is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer are executive producers. ■