Helf Promoted to Head Of Hearst TV Design Unit

Hearst Television said it promoted Matt Helf to director of its HTV Design unit in Orlando.

Helf, who had been a brand resource manager at the unit, succeeds Kevin Johnson, who is retiring from the position, but will continue with Hearst TV as director of veteran recruiting .

HTV design is Hearst Television’s centralized graphics hub, located at WESH-TV’s studios. It was started in 2011 by Johnson and Helf and now employees 25 manager and graphic designers who provide Hearst stations with templated and custom branding and graphics.

“Matt was an instrumental partner through the conception, creation and ongoing eight-year evolution of HTV Design. He is the ideal candidate to lead the hub team forward as we continue to grow the scope of the offerings and the support we provide our stations and brands,” said Hearst Television senior VP of Promotion and Marketing Suzanne Grethen. “I’ve worked with Matt for all of his 17 years with Hearst and can honestly say that from creative to technical, I’ve never worked with anyone more highly skilled in so many areas.”

Prior to joining HTV Design, Helf was with WESH, where he started as a creative services producer in 2003. Earlier he held jobs in the creative services and news departments at KSDK-TV, St. Louis, and KSNV-TV, Las Vegas.

“I couldn’t be more excited to step into this new role at HTV Design,” said Helf. “Our team is made up of a remarkably diverse and talented group of designers who all have the stations’ interest at their core. We’ll take every opportunity to partner with our colleagues in providing consistent, well-executed creative that represents the quality for which Hearst brands are known.”