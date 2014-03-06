Heartland Media to Acquire Oregon Stations KEZI, KDRV and KDKF

Heartland Media, LLC and MSouth Equity Partners struck a $29 million deal on Wednesday to acquire three Oregon television stations from Chambers Communications Corp.

The trio of ABC affiliates, which brings Heartland's station holdings to four, includes KEZI-TV (Eugene), KDRV-TV (Medford) and KDKF-TV (Klamath Falls).

Heartland also owns NBC affiliate WKTV (Utica, NY).

"We are excited about the opportunity to continue the excellent television services that have long been provided by the Chambers family in these markets," said Bob Prather, president and CEO of Heartland.

Chambers Communications CEO Scott Chambers echoed Prather's statement: "We believe Heartland sees the value in our broadcasting strategy and our excellent employees. Heartland is particularly well suited to build on the strengths that these stations have had in the local community for the past several decades."

Prather, a former president of Gray Television, purchased WKTV in October for $16 million.

"I plan to buy more," he told B&C after the WKTV acquisition. "I've got a couple other offers out there."