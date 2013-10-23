Bob Prather Back in the Game With Upstate NY Acquisition

Bob Prather, former president at Gray Television, has agreed to acquire WKTV Utica from Smith Media.

The sale price is $16 million, and the deal is subject to regulatory approval.

Prather departed Gray Television in June. "I plan to buy more," he told B&C. "I've got a couple other offers out there."

He

would not comment on a plan to acquire WKTV for his Heartland Media

outfit earlier this month, noting that nothing was definite until the

FCC, and the federal government, got back to work.

WKTV is an NBC affiliate.

Utica

is DMA No. 171. WKTV is the market leader by a mile, according to

BIA/Kelsey, which estimates it corrals around 62% of the revenue in the

market.