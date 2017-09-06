Hearst/Cox Reach Retrans Deal

After contentious statements earlier in the day, Hearst and Cox Communications have struck a retransmission consent deal that restores Hearst TV stations to Cox sytsems in five markets, including Orlando as Hurricane Irma looms.



The stations had been off since late Tuesday night, Sept. 5, when the previous contract expired.



Stations returning to the Cox systems are WESH-TV, Orlando and WDSU-TV, New Orleans, both NBC affiliates; and ABC affiliates KOCO-TV Oklahoma Cityand KETV Omaha; and KHBS-TV/KHOG-TV Fort Smith/Fayetteville, Ark., according to Cox and Hearst.



“We are thankful for the patience of our viewers,” said Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television president, in a statement. “We appreciate that both parties recognized the heightened sense of urgency to resolve these negotiations both fairly and quickly so that our respective viewers and customers could be once again served by our stations.”



“We’re pleased to have reached an agreement and appreciate our customers being patient as we worked through the process,” said Andy Albert, Cox Communications senior VP of content acquisition and programming.