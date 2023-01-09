Hearst TV Ups Michael Rosellini to Senior VP, Digital Services

Hearst Television said it has promoted Michael Rosellini to senior VP, digital services.

Rosellini, who had been VP, digital services since 2013, supervises a team developing projects and overseeing engineering, data and operational responsibilities for Hearst’s station-branded local news sites, mobile apps, the Very Local streaming apps and FAST Channels.

He continues to report to Roger Keating, senior VP, chief strategy and business development officer.

“Mike is an exceptional leader whose work cuts across all emerging platforms and keeps Hearst Television among the top tier of media groups for innovation,” Hearst TV president Jordan Wertlieb said. “Among his many contributions, he has represented us well in various industry forums and is, most notably, an exceptional developer of talent.”

Rosellini joined Hearst in 2008 as director of digital product development. He began his career with internships in the newsrooms of WNYT and WGY-AM in Albany, New York, his hometown.

After graduating from American University, Rosellini produced and edited content for WNBC New York’s website before he moved fully into digital media tech at CBS Interactive.

“Mike has a deep understanding of both internal and external customers and a relentless focus on driving quality experiences through his eye for product design and agile software development,” Keating said. “He is a self-taught digital technologist whose natural curiosity, coupled with a passion for video streaming tech, led him to master the various and complex functions he leads.” ■