Hearst TV Names Sadar Director, News Recruitment

Hearst Television said it named Sinan Sadar to the new position of director of news talent recruitment.

Sadar, who has been news director of Hearst’s WJCL-TV, Savannah, Ga., since 2015, will work with news and human resources executives at Hearst and station leaders to identify talent to join the company’s news operations in 26 markets.

Sadar will continue to source a diverse pool of candidates through minority and specialty-convention recruiting and by expanding relationships with colleges and universities across the country. He will also facilitate the Fred Young Producer Fellowship Program, named for Hearst Television’s retired former senior vice president, news.

“Sinan’s extensive experience in multi-platform news management across five differentiated TV markets has helped him develop a great eye for on-camera talent and a deep understanding of all the needs of a modern newsroom,” said Barbara Maushard, Hearst Television senior VP, news. “He is already the go-to for his colleagues, having helped place dozens of journalists around the group. Sinan brings a strong foundation in creating and implementing strategies to recruit talented journalists from diverse communities who can be ready to work across all Hearst Television businesses.”

Before WJCL, Sadar was news director at WPTZ-TV and WNNE-TV, Hearst’s stations in Burlington, Vt., and Plattsburgh, N.Y. He first joined Hearst TV in 2004 as assistant news director at KOAT-TV, Albuquerque. Previously he’d been in Houston at KRPC-TV and KRIV-TV and Cleveland at WKYC-TV.