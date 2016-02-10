Hearst Inks Multiyear Renewal of Nielsen’s Local TV Measurement Service

Nielsen announced Wednesday a multiyear renewal with Heart Television for Nielsen’s Local Television Measurement. The deal is for Hearst’s 30 stations and the majority of its stations’ digital subchannels in 26 markets nationwide.

Under the renewed agreement, Hearst will continue to have access to Nielsen’s local market ratings data, which come from local people meter, diary markets, code reader and analytical services, among other sources and methodologies.

“For many years, Hearst Television has successfully relied on Nielsen products and services to provide our stations greater viewership insights and to assist in providing clients marketing solutions,” said Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television president. “Nielsen’s investments to improve measurement and offer greater depth into consumer trends is encouraging. The new Total Audience measurement is a good example of Nielsen's commitment to that effort and is a welcomed asset as Hearst Television continues to expand its local content to more and more platforms and devices.

“As one of the industry’s premier media companies and one of our most valued partners, we are pleased to renew our long-standing relationship with Hearst Television,” said Jeff Wender, senior VP and managing director, local television, Nielsen. “Additionally, we appreciate Hearst’s support of the work we are doing to enhance our local market services. We are investing in these enhancements to better reflect the changing media landscape and help ensure the stability, reliability and utility of our ratings data.”

